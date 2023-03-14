Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE:BW opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
