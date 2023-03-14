Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:BW opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.