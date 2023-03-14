Barclays Increases American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.06.

AAL stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,485.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

