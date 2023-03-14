Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBF. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Bilfinger in a report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €37.56 ($40.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.58. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €24.62 ($26.47) and a 52-week high of €39.44 ($42.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.