BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of BTAI opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

