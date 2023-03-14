BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 630 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.68) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.13) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($9.02) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.69) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.19) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.64. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

