Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 10.7 %

BYFC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

