Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 10.7 %
BYFC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
