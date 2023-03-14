Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.01 billion and approximately $554.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.18 or 0.06875109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00067365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,696,309,312 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.