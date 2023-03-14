Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.52.

Chewy Stock Up 1.2 %

Chewy stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $11,354,402. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

