Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHRD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chord Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.14.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.