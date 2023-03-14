CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.84 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

