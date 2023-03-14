CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.84 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.