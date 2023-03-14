Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

