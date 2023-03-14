CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CEIX traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. 1,072,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,865,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.