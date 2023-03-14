Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
CMT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
