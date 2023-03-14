Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

