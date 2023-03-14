Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

CRVS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

