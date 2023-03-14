Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $12.01 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and $186.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.01 or 0.00049053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00067365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

