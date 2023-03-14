CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Down 0.5 %

CTS stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.72. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 6.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the third quarter valued at $950,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.