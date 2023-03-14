CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.45 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $11.37 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00332217 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

