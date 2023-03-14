Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Daktronics Trading Down 2.4 %

DAKT stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $4,737,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.