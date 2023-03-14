Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Daktronics Trading Down 2.4 %
DAKT stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
