Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $54.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Docebo Stock Up 4.4 %
DCBO stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.90 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
