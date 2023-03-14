Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $54.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

DCBO stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.90 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Docebo by 155.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Docebo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Docebo by 51.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

