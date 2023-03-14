Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$69.50

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$69.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCBO. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$51.08 on Friday. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$31.66 and a 52 week high of C$66.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

