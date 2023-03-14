Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $770.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35,511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

