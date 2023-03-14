Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
TSE:EMP.A opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.98. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.09 and a 1-year high of C$46.04.
In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$264,960.00. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
