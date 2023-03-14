Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Enova International Price Performance

ENVA opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. Enova International has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Insider Activity

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

