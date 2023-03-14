EOS (EOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $231.99 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. EOS has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $231.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005808 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004323 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001374 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

