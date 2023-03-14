Ethereum Reaches One Day Volume of $14.49 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,683.18 or 0.06875109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $205.98 billion and approximately $14.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00067365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

