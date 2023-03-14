Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.69 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.