Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.69 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurobank Ergasias Services and (EGFEY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.