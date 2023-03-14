Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.25 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.