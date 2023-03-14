Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.25 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

