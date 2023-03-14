FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Down 6.4 %

RAIL opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.13. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FreightCar America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

