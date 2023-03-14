FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Stock Down 6.4 %
RAIL opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.13. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.