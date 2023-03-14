Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,000 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 656,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

CMPRF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 50,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

