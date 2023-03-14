Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.17. 39,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (SOIL)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.