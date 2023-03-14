Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.88.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$83.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.28. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$100.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

