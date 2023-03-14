Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($69.57) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 3.9 %

BOSS stock opened at €58.28 ($62.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.74. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of €66.50 ($71.51).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

