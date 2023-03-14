HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 4.0 %

HEI opened at €61.36 ($65.98) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($41.65) and a 52 week high of €66.64 ($71.66). The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.60.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

