HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $30,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $30,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,731 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

