Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HZNP opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

