HUNT Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $80.89 million and $37.14 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.