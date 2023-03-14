Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 274,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,117,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

