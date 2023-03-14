Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Hypera Price Performance
Hypera stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Hypera has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $9.60.
About Hypera
