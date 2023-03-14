Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Hypera stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Hypera has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

