Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 85.2% in February

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HYSNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of HYSNY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.93. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

Hysan Development Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is presently 5.23%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

