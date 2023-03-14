iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Down 15.1%

Shares of iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating) were down 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
iCo Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.03.
About iCo Therapeutics
Satellos Bioscience, Inc is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions.
