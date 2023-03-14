Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 5.02. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Contract Drilling
In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,646 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
