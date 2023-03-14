Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 5.02. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Contract Drilling

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,646 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Further Reading

