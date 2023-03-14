J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Shares Down 7.5%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. 594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.