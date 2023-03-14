J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Shares Down 7.5%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. 594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

