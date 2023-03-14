Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of KWHIY stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $8.58. 927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.12%.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.