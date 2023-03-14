KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,753. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

