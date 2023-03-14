KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.