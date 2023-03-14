Lake Street Capital Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $14.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wedbush cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.13.
STKS opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.23. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
