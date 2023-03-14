Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. 56,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 940,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.