Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. 56,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
