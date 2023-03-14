Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
LLOY opened at GBX 47.23 ($0.58) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($80,548.08). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
