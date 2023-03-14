Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Magna International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

