Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.25 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.91.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$15.39 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$22.04. The firm has a market cap of C$613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.72.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

